Geddy Lee Says He’s Open To Rush Playing Shows Again

In 2018, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson said the band was “basically done.” The members had dealt with a lot of health issues, which are explored in a new Washington Post interview with frontman Geddy Lee whose memoir My Effin’ Life arrives in just a few days. In the article, he discusses the possibility of a Rush reunion.

The death of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart in 2020 greatly impacted the group. However, when Dave Grohl was putting together the tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins and called and asked Lee and Lifeson to perform, they enlisted new members: Tool’s Danny Carey, Omar Hakim, Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Grohl on a section of “2112.” Then, Paul McCartney “urged them to get back on the road” at an afterparty.

“It had been a taboo subject, and playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared,” Lee told The Washington Post. “It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now.”

Lifeson, though, had surgery in July for stomach problems. “He needs to feel good and feel healthy and strong,” Lee said about a reunion. “And then maybe we have a discussion.”