Following an all-star event in London at the start of the month, Foo Fighters hosted their second tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins last night at the Kia Forum in LA. For the sentimentally inclined, people spotted a hawk flying over the venue before showtime. Also for the sentimentally inclined, the show was once again full of famous musicians joining forces to honor the widely beloved Hawkins. Some of the show repeated London’s festivities with slight tweaks — including performances by the reunited Them Crooked Vultures, Wolfgang Van Halen, Queen, the Darkness’ Justin Hawkins (no relation to Taylor), and more — while other parts were entirely new.

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson performed together, doing three songs, each one with a different superstar drummer: Dave Grohl on “2112 Part I: Overture,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on “Working Man,” and Tool’s Danny Carey on “YYZ.” Jack Black showed up to introduce them.

Grohl’s daughter Violet opened the show with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Grohl brought in former Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear (a longtime Foo Fighter) plus Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless and Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron for a pair of Soundgarden covers, “The Day I Tried To Live” and “Black Hole Sun.”

Alanis Morissette, whose band Hawkins was in before he joined Foo Fighters, joined the Foos for a run through “You Oughta Know.”

The reunited James Gang’s performance, ahead of their Vets Aid benefit this fall, included “Funk #49” with Grohl on drums.

Kesha joined Hawkins’ old cover band Chevy Metal for a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes.”

Josh Homme, who covered Bowie at the previous show, did the Cars’ “Shake It Up” and “Just What I Needed” alongside Elliot Easton and the Foo Fighters at this one.

In the middle of the show, Foo Fighters consecutively teamed with pop-metal legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe for a pair of songs each, with the addition of Miley Cyrus on Def Leppard’s “Photograph.”

Heart’s Nancy Wilson sang “Barracuda” alongside P!nk, who also joined the surviving members of Queen on “Somebody To Love” and “The Pretender” with the Foo Fighters.

Dave Chappelle showed up during the main Foos set to reprise his cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” with Weezer’s Patrick Wilson on drums.

Sebastian Bach joined Grohl, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, and Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler for a pair of Sabbath covers.

Early on Joan Jett did two songs with the Foos featuring Travis Barker on drums.

Grohl teamed with Mark Ronson, Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and others on a run through Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down The Line.”

Hawkins’ son Shane again sat in with the Foo Fighters near the end, playing “My Hero” and “I’ll Stick Around.”

It all ended with “Everlong” with Chad Smith behind the kit.

This was a show where basically everything that happened was notable; review the full setlist here.