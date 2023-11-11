Ben Kweller – “Her Father And Her” (Adam Green Cover)

Last month, the compilation album Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green was announced, with artists like Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, Frankie Cosmos, and more tackling songs by the beloved indie musician. Yesterday, Ben Kweller released his rendition of “Her Father And Her” from Green’s 2002 album Garfield.

The song comes with hand-animated lyric video. Turner Cody, who appears on the compilation and helped organized it, said about Kewller’s cover:

Ben Kweller’s rendition of this early Adam Green classic goes all out in its production transforming a lo-fi indie folk ballad into full on power pop! And yet with his unmistakably tender vocal chops Kweller conveys the nuance and feeling of the original track. The two have been close friends these many years, and so we believe that Kweller has some hidden insight into lines like “Pardon me anyone where is the nearest shore? We’re all in this together and the police are at the door. Someone do my laundry or smash me through the floor to that tropical vacation buried underneath the store.” Truthfully we hear in this version of “Her Father and Her” a pitch perfect homage a decades long friendship and the respect of one songwriter to another.

Listen to the cover below.

Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green is out 12/1 on Org Music.