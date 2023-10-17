Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, The Lemonheads, & More Cover Adam Green On New Tribute Album

Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, The Lemonheads, & More Cover Adam Green On New Tribute Album

News October 16, 2023 8:13 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, the Moldy Peaches reunited for the first time in 11 years for the premiere of the documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. The indie rock nostalgia is still alive and present; Adam Green, one half of that cult-followed duo, is being commemorated with a new compilation called Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green.

The tracklist for this album includes Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, Devendra Banhart, the Libertines, Jenny Lewis, Frankie Cosmos, the Lemonheads, Joanna Sternberg, Cut Worms, and more. It arrives in December. “That Fucking Feeling” by Sean Lennon is out now. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Regina Spektor & Jack Dishel – “We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers”
02 Lemon Twigs – “Baby’s Gonna Die Tonight”
03 Father John Misty – “Musical Ladders”
04 Frankie Cosmos – “Secret Tongues”
05 Devendra Banhart – “Pay The Toll”
06 Binki Shapiro – “Getting Led”
07 The Cribs – “My Shadow Tags On Behind”
08 Ben Kweller – “Her Father And Her”
09 Jenny Lewis – “Breaking Locks”
10 The Lemonheads – “Losing On A Tuesday”
11 The Libertines – “Jessica”
12 Lou Barlow – “Never Lift A Finger”
13 Rodrigo Amarante – “Birthday Mambo”
14 Sean Lennon – “That Fucking Feeling”
15 Jonathan Rado – “Emily”
16 Kyp Malone – “Drugs”
17 Hubert Lenoir – “Stadium Soul”
18 The Pirouettes – “Hard To Be A Girl”
19 Joanna Sternberg – “Dance With Me”
20 Ben Lee – “Dreidels Of Fire”
21 Vincent Delerm – “Friends Of Mine”
22 Cut Worms – “Cigarette Burns Forever”
23 Turner Cody & The Soldiers Of Love – “Hairy Women”
24 Herman Dune – “Buddy Bradley”
25 Jeffrey Lewis – “Bartholomew”
26 The Dooors – “Musical Ladders (Alternate Version)”

Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green is out 12/1 on Org Music.

