The New Look is an upcoming Apple TV+ series created by Todd A. Kessler (Damages, Bloodlines) that follows Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and the fashion industry in Paris during World War II.

Deadline offered up some new details on the series this morning, including that the show will have an “immersive and contemporary soundtrack” produced by Jack Antonoff, who also just announced a new Bleachers album. The New Look will feature new covers of “popular early to mid-20th century songs” by Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, Nick Cave, Bleachers, Florence Welch, Perfume Genius, and beabadoobee, and more.

The first three episodes of The New Look will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14; an episode a week will follow through April 3. The show stars Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, and Emily Mortimer.