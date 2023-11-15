A couple months back, Bleachers released a new single, “Modern Girl,” as a precursor to the Jack Antonoff-led project’s fourth album, their follow-up to 2021’s Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. Today, Bleachers are officially announcing that album — it’s self-titled and it will be released on March 8. As previously reported, it’s their first album for Dirty Hit. Today, they’re sharing a new single, “Alma Mater,” which features frequent Antonoff collaborator Lana Del Rey. Per an Instagram post from Antonoff, the track also features Bartees Strange on guitars and vocals and Clairo on harmonies. Listen to “Alma Mater” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Am Right On Time”

02 “Modern Girl”

03 “Jesus Is Dead”

04 “Me Before You”

05 “Alma Mater”

06 “Tiny Moves”

07 “Isimo”

08 “Woke Up Today”

09 “Self Respect”

10 “Hey Joe”

11 “Call Me After Midnight”

12 “We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever”

13 “Ordinary Heaven”

13 “The Waiter”

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.

In other Lana news … it was recently announced that a Hard Rock Hotel is planned for downtown Long Beach, and that it will repurpose Jergins Tunnel, the tunnel referenced in her most recent album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.