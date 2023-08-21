Jack Antonoff Gets Married, Signs To Dirty Hit

Over the weekend, Jack Antonoff got married to actress Margaret Qualley in New Jersey, and the guest list included Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, and Taylor Swift, who caused some pandemonium when fans swarmed the restaurant where the couple’s rehearsal dinner took place.

In other Antonoff life changes, the musician just announced that his project Bleachers has joined the Dirty Hit Records roster, also home to the 1975, Rina Sawayama, beabadoobee, and more. Bleachers’ previous three albums came out on RCA. As Variety reports, Antonoff and his band will now be managed by Dirty Hit founder Jamie Oborne.

“Very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me,” Antonoff said in a statement, continuing:

Have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do. Feeling wild excitement for everything in the works and as seen in the picture above i’m just ready to be driving around playing my new records and dreaming about new ideas with Jamie. Feels so special and rare to be supported like this and just very grateful our paths crossed. Send love and excitement xx

Bleachers’ first release with Dirty Hit will arrive this Friday, August 25. It’s a live album called Live At Radio City Music Hall, recorded during Bleachers’ headline show there in July 2022.