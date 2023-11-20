The London duo O. are in competition with @ for the most obnoxiously unsearchable band name in indie music today, but I do enjoy their tunes. About a year ago we posted the Speedy Wunderground signees’ debut single “OGO,” and now we return our attention to the sax-drums duo’s skronking racket. New single “ATM,” from O.’s imminent SLICE EP, hits hard and gets nicely freaky in between stretches of tension-building quiet that remind me a bit of Jimi Hendrix gone post-apocalyptic.

The band shared this statement:

“ATM” is us getting angry and frustrated about some of the injustices and crazy bewildering things in the world. It’s a tune to celebrate fury, going on a journey releasing your anger then coming to a place of peace. We love seeing people getting their anger out to it live.

SLICE is out 11/24 on Speedy Wunderground.