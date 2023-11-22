Lauryn Hill Postpones Remaining 2023 Shows Except For Philly

Ms. Lauryn Hill has postponed the rest of the dates on her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour, save for a show in Philadelphia that is set to take place this weekend. She had previously postponed a number of shows on the tour, including that Philadelphia one, which was originally supposed to take place in October. The cancelations have stemmed from complications with vocal strain.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the postponements. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

“For this reason we have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year,” Hill continued. The shows that were cancelled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas.”

Here’s the full message: