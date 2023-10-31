Lauryn Hill Postpones Another Miseducation Show Due To Vocal Strain

Ms. Lauryn Hill kicked off her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill tour in September to celebrate her sole album’s 25th anniversary. It includes a Fugees set, but has been getting mixed reviews due to its new arrangements of beloved songs and the singer’s vocal troubles. Now it’ll see a second show postponed with short notice, the singer announced tonight.

On Oct. 22, Hill postponed the following night’s show in Philadelphia at the advice of her doctors. “I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords,” she wrote.

The tour resumed on Oct. 26 in Toronto. That started 50 minutes late and had a “chaotic, unpolished and unpredictable energy,” The Star wrote in its review. After most recently performing in Chicago on Saturday night, tonight Hill canceled Thursday’s show in Forth Worth, saying she has been “masking the injury with medication,” which “isn’t safe or sustainable.” Here is her statement.

Dear Texas,

As you may know, I’ve been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/ injury over the past week or so. I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap. I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight’s show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon.

See footage from her Chicago show below.