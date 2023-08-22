Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour With Fugees Co-Headlining

This summer, Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill with sets at Essence Festival and the Roots Picnic. At the latter, she reunited with the Fugees for the first time since their canceled reunion tour. Today, Hill has announced a 25th anniversary tour with the Fugees serving as co-headliners for all her North American dates. The tour is scheduled to kick off in October.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill reflected in a statement, continuing:

I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.” She continues “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.

Public on-sale for the tour will begin this Friday (8/25) at 10AM local time. A Citi card pre-sale will begin tomorrow (8/22). Here are the dates:

09/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

09/23 New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/01 Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/03 Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/05 Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/07 Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 Toronto, ON @ Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/02 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/07 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/09 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

In April, Fugees’ Pras Michel was found guilty in a political money laundering conspiracy, though at the time his lawyer said he planned to appeal the verdict.