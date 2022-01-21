Fugees Call Off Reunion Tour

Last fall, when the Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their instant classic sophomore album and swan song The Score, the jokes about its eventual cancellation were immediate. A month later, when they postponed the tour with the promise of adding more dates in other cities, the tone of those cancellation predictions became increasingly bleak and fatalistic. And now it has come to pass: The Fugees have called off their reunion tour.

Ms. Lauryn Hill announced the tour’s cancellation in a message from herself, Wyclef Jean, and Pras on Instagram. The note cites the ongoing pandemic as the main reason for not proceeding. It also expresses gratitude for the one reunion show the Fugees did perform in New York last September, the day after announcing their tour. Here is the full text of the message:

We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure to keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support over the years.

I guess let’s get ready to experience this whole cycle again, hopefully minus the COVID, when The Score turns 30?