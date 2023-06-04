The Roots Picnic kicked off over the weekend in Philadelphia and, true to its lineup announcement, featured a performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Hill’s set also featured a surprise reunion of the Fugees, including Pras and Wyclef Jean, and the Roots as a backing band. “My brothers, my brothers, these are my brothers,” Hill said, and the trio performed hits like “Ready Or Not” and “Zealots.”

The last time the Fugees reunited was in 2021 when the trio performed at New York City’s Pier 17, which was supposed to lead into a 12-city US tour but was canceled. This could actually be the last time we ever see a proper Fugees reunion, however, as Pras Michel is currently facing 20 years in prison after being found guilty in April in a political conspiracy case spanning two presidencies. No sentencing date has been set yet.

Michel was accused of funneling millions of dollars from Malaysian businessman and at-large fugitive Low Taek Jho, aka Jho Low, into Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign through straw donors. Michel was also accused of trying to undermine the Justice Department’s investigation into Low’s conspiracy and of separately trying to influence an extradition case on China’s behalf without registering as a foreign agent.

Watch the Fugees reunite at the Roots Picnic below.

https://twitter.com/ShibaRussell/status/1665204450623909889

I really witnessed the Fugees reunion live……. This Lauryn Hill show was AMAZING pic.twitter.com/rrImwP5FeW — Camille😇 (@djcamic) June 4, 2023

