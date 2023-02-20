Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

The Roots have revealed the lineup for the 2023 edition of their annual Roots Picnic, which will take place in Philadelphia on June 3 and 4. Headlining the music side of this year’s event are Ms. Lauryn Hill (celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill), Diddy backed by the Roots, and Lil Uzi Vert. Dave Chappelle will kick off the festival with a comedy show in Friday night (June 2) at Wells Fargo Center, and he’ll be performing with the Roots — a press release bills it is “a seismic, first-ever comedy set of this magnitude.”

The rest of the lineup includes Ari Lennox, City Girls, Maverick City, Lucky Daye, Syd, GloRilla, a “live mixtape” from Black Thought that will feature Busta Rhymes and Eve, DJ Drama, Uncle Waffles, Saucy Santana, DVSN, and a State Property reunion featuring Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks. There will also be a podcast stage.

Ticket information and more details are here.