Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline Essence Festival 2023 with a special set celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, which came out in 1998. She’ll be doing the same set at this year’s Roots Picnic and Hill has hinted that there might be a more expansive tour in support of Miseducation‘s 25th anniversary on the horizon.

Hill also appeared at Essence Festival last year, when she was a surprise guest during Wyclef Jean’s set. That happened a few months after Fugees canceled their much-hyped reunion tour.

The full lineup for Essence Fest 2023 hasn’t been announced yet, but Megan Thee Stallion is also headlining. Doug E. Fresh is curating a performance of hip-hop pioneers, and Jermaine Dupri will be putting together a showcase of Atlanta artists to mark So So Def’s 30th anniversary. The fest will take place from June 29 to July 3 in New Orleans. More details here.