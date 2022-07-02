Watch Ms. Lauryn Hill Reunite With Wyclef Jean To Perform Fugees Songs At Essence Fest

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

News July 2, 2022 2:24 PM By Chris DeVille
0

After announcing their reunion tour last September, Fugees made it through exactly one warm-up gig before postponing and then ultimately cancelling the rest of the shows. But if there are no official Fugees reunion shows on the books right now, people who attended Wyclef Jean’s set at the Essence Festival Friday night in New Orleans got the next best thing.

Thirty minutes into Wyclef’s set at the Caesars Superdome, Ms. Lauryn Hill made a surprise appearance. Hill sang “Killing Me Softly” and then performed three more songs from The Score with Wyclef: “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready Or Not.” Check out footage from the set below, and ponder where Pras might be right now.

https://twitter.com/yoboii247/status/1543070339311276033

