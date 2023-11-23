Watch Miley Cyrus Sing “Flowers” Live For The First Time And Debut A New Song In LA

News November 23, 2023 9:09 AM By James Rettig

News November 23, 2023 9:09 AM By James Rettig

Fresh off Grammy nominations for Record and Song Of The Year, Miley Cyrus performed her #1 hit “Flowers” live for the first time at an invite-only show at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Though the single came out at the beginning of this year, the only time Cyrus has sort of sung it in real-time is for the Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) concert special. At that same Chateau Marmont performance, she also debuted a new song. Watch some video below.

