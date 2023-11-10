Album Of The Year Grammy Nominees Include boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift

This year’s Grammy nominations are coming out this morning, and we now know who will compete for the year’s biggest prize. Eight albums have been nominated in the Album Of The Year category, and most of them are both critical and commercial heavyweights. Just as notably, most of them are also women.

There’s only one man nominated in the Album Of The Year category: Jon Batiste, who won the award last year and who’s now got his second nomination for World Music Radio. Batiste isn’t the only Grammy favorite in the category. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift has also been nominated for Midnights. Swift has already won Album Of The Year three times, most recently for folklore in 2021. She’s tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon for the most wins ever, and she was also nominated last year for evermore. You’ve got to consider her the prohibitive favorite here.

Most of the other nominees could be considered members of the extended Taylor Swift universe, though they’re all hugely accomplished artists in their own right. The biggest news is that boygenius are up for the record, their first-ever full-length. (Phoebe Bridgers is a Taylor collaborator who opened a bunch of Eras Tour shows.) Lana Del Rey, previously nominated for Norman Fucking Rockwell!, is in there with Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. (She’s another former Taylor collaborator.) Miley Cyrus is in there with Endless Summer Vacation. (She and Taylor sang a Grammy-night duet a million years ago.) Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut SOUR got a nomination, is back with GUTS. (Taylor Swift got songwriting credits on some SOUR songs, and there’s rumored beef between the two stars.)

There are also two R&B stars up for the award. SZA’s SOS is an absolute critical and commercial behemoth, and it would be cool to see her win it. Janelle Monaé, previously nominated for Dirty Computer, is up for The Age Of Pleasure, which isn’t a huge hit but which seems like the kind of thing that Grammy voters would be into. (If Jon Batiste, SZA, and Janelle Monaé have any Taylor Swift connections, I can’t think of them off the top of my head.) Check out the complete list of nominees below.

boygenius – the record

Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights