Anti-Flag Frontman Justin Sane Sued For Sexual Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane for sexual assault, as Rolling Stone reports. The legal action comes a couple months after the band broke up following multiple accusations against the frontman.

The lawsuit was filed by Kristina Sarhadi against Justin Geever (Sane’s real name) and Anti-Flag’s distribution company. “Justin Geever used his platform as a celebrated, self-proclaimed ‘punk rock star’ to groom and lure vulnerable girls into feeling safe in his presence,” Sarhadi said in a statement. “While he sang about protecting women and standing up to abusers, it appears he was hiding an addiction to power and control, harming countless women who have been unable to speak up before now. Today I hope to encourage his survivors, and survivors of other predators in the music industry, to feel hope again.”

Sarhadi first detailed her accusations against the Anti-Flag frontman this past July on Enough, a podcast dedicated to sexual assault in the music business.