Anti-Flag Frontman Justin Sane Sued For Sexual Assault

Akpanudosen/Getty Images

News November 23, 2023 9:29 AM By James Rettig

Anti-Flag Frontman Justin Sane Sued For Sexual Assault

Akpanudosen/Getty Images

News November 23, 2023 9:29 AM By James Rettig

A lawsuit has been filed against Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane for sexual assault, as Rolling Stone reports. The legal action comes a couple months after the band broke up following multiple accusations against the frontman.

The lawsuit was filed by Kristina Sarhadi against Justin Geever (Sane’s real name) and Anti-Flag’s distribution company. “Justin Geever used his platform as a celebrated, self-proclaimed ‘punk rock star’ to groom and lure vulnerable girls into feeling safe in his presence,” Sarhadi said in a statement. “While he sang about protecting women and standing up to abusers, it appears he was hiding an addiction to power and control, harming countless women who have been unable to speak up before now. Today I hope to encourage his survivors, and survivors of other predators in the music industry, to feel hope again.”

Sarhadi first detailed her accusations against the Anti-Flag frontman this past July on Enough, a podcast dedicated to sexual assault in the music business.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daryl Hall Takes Out Restraining Order Against John Oates

2 days ago 0

Brian Jonestown Massacre Brawl Onstage, Cancel Rest Of Tour

2 days ago 0

Watch Cher Close Out Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest