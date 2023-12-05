Slift – “Nimh”

December 5, 2023

Early next year, the French band Slift will release a new album, ILION, their third overall but first for Sub Pop Records. Its lead single and title track landed on our best songs of the week list when it came out in October, and today the trio is sharing another new track, the expansive and frantic 9-minute “Nimh.”

“It’s a piece that talks about men’s slow but certain descent towards total madness,” the band shared in a statement on the song and its accompanying visualizer, created by Dimitri Thouzery & Guthio. “To illustrate this, the song tells the story of the drift through space of a ship, the ‘Nimh,’ and its crew, which is made up of leaders of huge corporations and anyone who has accumulated a lot of money on Earth.”

They continued:

They set off for what they think will be a new world but never arrive at their destination. The gods of Time are facetious. The song is sung by the people left on Earth, prophesying this failure, abandoned to live on this barren planet entering the last millennia of its existence. As surprising as it may seem, we had Nina Simone in mind when writing a good part of the piece, especially the second part. To support the song’s subject, we also pushed our psych-rock towards bands like Converge.

ILION is out 1/19 via Sub Pop.

