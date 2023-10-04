The hard-hitting French psychedelic rock band Slift has joined the Sub Pop roster. The Toulouse-based trio of brothers Jean and Remí Fossat plus Canek Flores will release their first album for the label, Ilion, in January. Today they’ve shared its towering 11-minute opener and title track, a sprawling shape-shifter that weaves in traces of prog, doom, heavy psych, and more.

Slift shared this statement on the song:

It’s the opening track and the first song we composed for this record. Due to its structure in “drawers,” with different movements, it represents the album as a whole. It depicts monuments to ancient gods rising skyward from the dusty desert floor of a dying planet, battered by fierce winds. It’s about the people condemned to live on this desolate land. And about the murderers of this world, who leave it for space and the hope of a new world, in a frantic crusade which will lead them to madness.

Listen to “Ilion” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ilion”

02 “Nimh”

03 “The Words That Have Never Been Heard”

04 “Confluence”

05 “Weaver’s Weft”

06 “Uruk”

07 “The Story That Has Never Been Told”

08 “Enter The Loop”

Ilion is out 1/19 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.