Pickle Darling, Beabadoobee Share Aimee Mann Magnolia Covers

New Music December 6, 2023 2:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Pickle Darling, Beabadoobee Share Aimee Mann Magnolia Covers

New Music December 6, 2023 2:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Two young artists have separately posted covers of Aimee Mann songs from Magnolia recently. A couple weeks back, Beabadoobee out of the UK shared a solo acoustic version of “Save Me” via Instagram, captioned with a rationale “because I love her.” Now New Zealand indie-pop artist Pickle Darling aka Lukas Mayo has released his take on “Deathly,” which also appears on Mann’s Bachelor No. 2 Or, The Last Remains Of The Dodo. Mayo, who also recently covered the Postal Service with fellow Kiwis the Beths, also shared this statement:

Honestly I am quite new to Aimee Mann’s albums, she’s one of those artists that’s been recommended to me for years. I went through a short phase of listening to anything that had Jon Brion on the credits and then found this album for like $5 at work, threw it on the CD player, and became obsessed with it. Doing covers is often my way of exploring how a certain songwriter operates, and a way to start diving into someone’s discography. I never really do covers of artists I’m too familiar with, because their music is already kind of in my DNA. But when I’m a new convert of an artist, I get excited about the new set of songwriting tricks available to me. I still feel like a songwriting student and the best way to learn is by covering a song and rearranging it, seeing what you can strip away and what is essential to the composition. There were a bunch of songs on this album I was choosing between, it was a close one between this and “How Am I Different,” but I just loved how immediately warm the melody was for this one. I’ve been trying to write songs like this for years.

Hear both covers below. Incidentally, Beabadoobee has a new live album called Live In LA out today, so you can stream that too.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

2 days ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest