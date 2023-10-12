The Beths & Car Seat Headrest Cover The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie On New Sub Pop Single

This year marks the 20th anniversary of two landmark Ben Gibbard albums, the Postal Service’s Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism, and it seems like the entire indie music world is celebrating. The two bands went on tour together this fall, selling tons of tickets and inspiring loads of tributes from self-reflective millennials in the music press. Now comes a new Sub Pop single from some of the best bands in indie today.

Car Seat Headrest, who’ve been active on Patreon lately and are seemingly up and running again after Will Toledo’s health struggles last year, kick off the double A-side 7″ with a fittingly humongous cover of Death Cab’s “We Looked Like Giants.” The other A-side features New Zealand pals the Beths (who opened some of those Death Cab/Postal Service shows) and Pickle Darling teaming up on a twee-but-not-annoyingly-twee cover of the Postal Service’s “Brand New Colony.”

Both covers are quite nice, and you can stream them below.

<a href="https://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/we-looked-like-giants-brand-new-colony">We Looked Like Giants / Brand New Colony by Car Seat Headrest, The Beths & Pickle Darling</a>

The “We Looked Like Giants” b/w “Brand New Colony” single is out now digitally. The physical edition will ship around January. Buy it here. As for the Death Cab/Postal Service tour, it has a few dates remaining in Southern California, including one show with the Beths Friday night.

TOUR DATES:

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl & – SOLD OUT

10/14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^ – SOLD OUT

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl % – SOLD OUT

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl @

& w/ Special Guest The Beths

% w/ Special Guest Built to Spill

@ w/ Special Guest Iron & Wine

^ w/ Special Guest Pedro the Lion