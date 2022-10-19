Car Seat Headrest Cancel Tour Dates Due To Post-COVID Complications

Carlos Cruz

News October 19, 2022 9:56 AM By James Rettig
0

Car Seat Headrest Cancel Tour Dates Due To Post-COVID Complications

Carlos Cruz

News October 19, 2022 9:56 AM By James Rettig
0

Car Seat Headrest have canceled their upcoming West Coast tour dates, which included a stop at the When We Were Young Festival this weekend, due to post-COVID health complications. “After another month of struggling to regain my health, I am currently forced to face the fact that my body lacks the basic levels of functionality necessary to leave the house most days, let alone embark on a tour,” Will Toledo wrote in a statement.

Toledo first opened up about his health complications at the beginning of September when he had to pull out of a performance in Evanston, IL: “What I believed to be stomach flu the first time it occurred now appears to be a recurrent case of ‘histamine intolerance,’ a post-COVID condition which includes heavy nausea, fatigue, dizziness, and a ‘buzzing’ nervous system.”

“A bad relapse in the past week has left me stuck in bed and unable to eat much,” he continued at the time. “While I’m optimistic about recovering with rest, I am still far from being able to travel and perform, and I’ve found out the hard way that this is not a condition that can be pushed through without causing much worse damage.”

A couple weeks after that, Car Seat Headrest dropped out of the Frantic City Fest in NJ “due to continued health issues.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

12 hours ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

2 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest