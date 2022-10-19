Car Seat Headrest Cancel Tour Dates Due To Post-COVID Complications

Car Seat Headrest have canceled their upcoming West Coast tour dates, which included a stop at the When We Were Young Festival this weekend, due to post-COVID health complications. “After another month of struggling to regain my health, I am currently forced to face the fact that my body lacks the basic levels of functionality necessary to leave the house most days, let alone embark on a tour,” Will Toledo wrote in a statement.

Toledo first opened up about his health complications at the beginning of September when he had to pull out of a performance in Evanston, IL: “What I believed to be stomach flu the first time it occurred now appears to be a recurrent case of ‘histamine intolerance,’ a post-COVID condition which includes heavy nausea, fatigue, dizziness, and a ‘buzzing’ nervous system.”

“A bad relapse in the past week has left me stuck in bed and unable to eat much,” he continued at the time. “While I’m optimistic about recovering with rest, I am still far from being able to travel and perform, and I’ve found out the hard way that this is not a condition that can be pushed through without causing much worse damage.”

A couple weeks after that, Car Seat Headrest dropped out of the Frantic City Fest in NJ “due to continued health issues.”

Re: Our upcoming west coast dates pic.twitter.com/txXukUM3ga — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) October 18, 2022

For those who were planning on attending @outofspaceshows tomorrow in Evanston, IL pic.twitter.com/6uRd7PieMg — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) September 1, 2022