Next month, tireless pop-punk superstars Green Day will return with their new album Saviors, and they’ll follow it with a massive stadium tour alongside their ’90s alt-rock peers Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid. Gotta say: Saviors is shaping up nicely. We’ve already posted the first two singles, “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Look Ma, No Brains!” Both pretty good! Today, Green Day drop a third single on us, and I’m not mad at this one, either.

Green Day’s latest is called “Dilemma,” and it’s not a Nelly cover. In a press release, Billie Joe Armstrong says, “‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me. We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.” And “Dilemma” is all about rehab and relapses, but it remembers to be a fun, catchy song, too.

Like the previous two singles, “Dilemma” has a video from director Ryan Baxley. It starts out in black-and-white, with Billie Joe Armstrong having a big night out at a dive bar and a Christmas party. At the end, though, everything snaps into color, and his exploits look a whole lot uglier. Check it out below.

Saviors is out 1/19/24 on Reprise/Warner.