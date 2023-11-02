Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, & Rancid Announce 2024 Joint Tour Dates

A couple of weeks ago, the night before they headlined the When We Were Young festival, Green Day played a warmup gig at a Las Vegas club. Just before they debuted their new single “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Billie Joe Armstrong announced plans for a big 2020 stadium tour. It’ll be Green Day headlining alongside their fellow ’90s alt-rock giants the Smashing Pumpkins, their old East Bay comrades Rancid, and teenage Californian punks the Linda Lindas. Today, they’ve made it official: The Saviors tour will hit stadiums all across North America next summer.

Green Day’s new LP Saviors is coming in January, and the tour is named after the album. They’ve also just shared a Ryan Baxley-directed video for the new single “Look Ma, No Brains!,” which they debuted live at When We Were Young. But the promotional materials for the tour make it clear that the shows will commemorate a couple of Green Day classics — the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. These guys presumably know that people don’t go to Green Day shows to hear new songs, especially with a couple of other great ’90s bands on the bill.

Before the American version of the Saviors tour kicks off, Green Day will also hit the UK and Europe with a different slate of openers, with Nothing But Thieves, the Hives, Donots, the Interrupters, and Maid Of Ace all playing different dates. In a press release, the band says, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash.” Below, listen to “Look Ma, No Brains!” and check out the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain @ O Son do Camino

6/01 – Madrid Spain @ Road to Rio Babel

6/05 – Lyon Decines, France @ LDLC Arena *

6/07 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

6/08 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock am Ring

6/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne ^

6/11 – Hamburg, Germany @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld ^

6/15 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

6/16 – Milan, Italy @ I Days Hippodrome La Maura

6/18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena *

6/19 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome *$

6/21 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #

6/23 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

6/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park #

6/17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park #

6/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium #

7/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park %@

8/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre %@

8/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

8/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field %@

8/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park %@

8/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park %@

8/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium %@

8/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field %@

8/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field %@

8/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre @

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark %@

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field %@

8/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion @

8/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park %@

8/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park %@

9/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park %@

9/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park %@

9/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field %@

9/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater @

9/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field %@

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium %@

9/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field %@

9/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park %@

9/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park %@

9/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park %@

9/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %@

* with the Interrupters

^ with Donots

$ with the Hives

# with Nothing But Thieves & Maid Of Ace

% with the Smashing Pumpkins

@ with Rancid & the Linda Lindas

Saviors is out 1/19 on Reprise/Warner.