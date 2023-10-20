The Rolling Stones aren’t the only stadium-level rock band who played a surprise show in a small club last night. Tomorrow, the second edition of the massive emo nostalgia-fest When We Were Young comes to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Former tourmates Green Day and Blink-182, the two biggest pop-punk power trios of the ’90s, will share headliner duties. Last night, Green Day played a warmup show at Fremont Country Club. During their set, they debuted a new track, busted out some rarities, and announced some huge touring plans.

For a couple of years now, Green Day have been teasing a new album that they’ve reportedly been recording with old collaborator Rob Cavallo. Word around the campfire is that the new LP is called 1972, named after the year in which all three Green Day members were born. Over the summer, the band debuted the new song “1981” in Quebec City. Last night, they debuted another one, and Billie Joe Armstrong called it “the first song off our new album.”

The song in question, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” is a big stadium jam with a glam-rock shuffle-beat and some serious rockabilly overtones. I couldn’t make out too many of the lyrics, other than some falsetto lines about being “underpaid and obsolete,” but this is the kind of thing where you can pretty much understand the point from the title. It’s always hard to judge a new track from a live video, but it sounds pretty good!

Immediately before playing “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Billie Joe Armstrong said, “We’re gonna do a big tour next year. It’s gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, the Linda Lindas.” That does sound like a big tour! Green Day played 29 songs during last night’s set, including all of Dookie and the live rarities “Oh Love,” “Last Night On Earth,” “Nuclear Family,” “Homecoming,” and “Warning” (for the first time since 2001). Below, watch a couple of videos of “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and check out last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Burnout”

02 “Having A Blast”

03 “Chump”

04 “Longview”

05 “Welcome To Paradise”

06 “Pulling Teeth”

07 “Basket Case”

08 “She”

09 “Sassafras Roots”

10 “When I Come Around”

11 “Coming Clean”

12 “Emenius Sleepus”

13 “In The End”

14 “F.O.D.”

15 “All By Myself”

16 “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

17 “Geek Stink Breath”

18 “One Of My Lies”

19 “Oh Love

20 “Stuart And The Ave.”

21 “Disappearing Boy”

22 “Graffitia”

23 “Letterbomb”

24 “Last Night On Earth”

25 “Father of All…”

26 “Nuclear Family”

27 “Warning”

28 “Revolution Radio”

29 “Homecoming”