Over the weekend, Green Day debuted a new song called “1981” during their set at the Festival D’été de Québec in Quebec City. The band’s most recent album was 2020’s Father Of All Motherfuckers, and it was their final album with Reprise Records. They’ve been teasing new music for a couple years now, starting back in 2021.

There are reports that the band has been in the studio with frequent collaborator Rob Cavallo, hard at work on an album rumored to be titled 1972, the year that all three members of Green Day were born. Check out video of the live debut of “1981” below.

