The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.

Also playing the festival next year are 30 Seconds To Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds Of Summer, All Time Low, Piece The Veil, Thrice, Rise Against, a reunited Something Corporate, Gym Class Heroes, and other bands of that nature. Further down the lineup are Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, Tigers Jaw, and Citizen.

Presales for the 2023 festival start this Friday (October 14) — more details here. If past years are any indication, additional dates will be added that same weekend as the first one sells out.