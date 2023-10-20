Today, the Rolling Stones, the old rock ‘n’ roll battleship, release Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material in 18 years. Last night, the band celebrated that release by playing a secret show at Racket, a small club in New York. They didn’t play a full stadium-style set or anything, but they did bring out one very special guest — another artist who probably hasn’t played a small NYC club in a long, long time.

At last night’s show, the Rolling Stones played six songs. They did three new ones from Hackney Diamonds, playing all those songs live for the first time. They also did three classics: “Shattered,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” Then, for the encore, the Stones brought out Lady Gaga, and they gave the Hackney Diamonds single “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” its grand live debut. (Stevie Wonder, who also plays on the album version, was not present.) Gaga sang her face off. Watch a few videos of that performance below.

Professional footage of Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones' performance of “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”. pic.twitter.com/StSW1uSFGo — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 20, 2023

Lady Gaga performing “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” with The Rolling Stones at their album launch party tonight pic.twitter.com/a8GTdd9jkN — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) October 20, 2023

LADY GAGA SINGING SWEET SOUNDS OF HEAVEN WITH THE ROLLING STONES OMG pic.twitter.com/b1piBcjQIB — allure (@allurequinn) October 20, 2023

Yesterday afternoon, rumors about that secret set started swirling online because people saw the words “Hackney Diamonds” on the Racket awning.

According to a press release, the crowd at last night’s show included a deeply random smattering of celebrities, including Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Christy Turlington, Ed Burns, Mary Kate Olsen, Christie Brinkley, Keegan-Michael Key, Minka Kelly, and Hackney Diamonds producer Andrew Watt. Questlove and Samantha Urbani opened with a DJ set.

Check out the setlist below, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Shattered”

02 “Angry”

03 “Whole Wide World”

04 “Tumbling Dice”

05 “Bite My Head Off”

06 “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

07 “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” (with Lady Gaga)

Hackney Diamonds is out now on Polydor.