A month ago, during the last show of their 2023 tour at the Hollywood Bowl, Guns N’ Roses debuted a new unreleased song called “The General.” Now a studio version of the song is here.

Other than Axl Rose’s instantly recognizable voice, “The General” doesn’t sound much like classic GNR. The verses match some spindly arpeggios and sitar that remind me of Abbey Road-era Beatles with something like a trip-hop beat. Eventually it builds to a fiery, distorted slo-mo chorus that lets Rose show off the continued viability of his falsetto. Eventually his voice starts to bleed into Slash’s lead guitar theatrics.

“The General” is Guns N’ Roses’ second new song of 2023 following “Perhaps.” Listen below.