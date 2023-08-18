Guns N’ Roses are constantly teasing new music, and they’re slowly starting to make good on those teases. Last year, the band released their Hard Skool EP, their first new release since the 2008 comeback attempt Chinese Democracy. Today, they’ve come out with another new single, the long-anticipated “Perhaps.”

Like the two songs on Hard Skool, “Perhaps” dates back to Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy period; a demo of the track leaked years ago. And before the song was officially released, it leaked over the weekend via TouchTunes, the digital jukebox that’s available in many bars across the country.

Right now, GN’R are in the midst of a massive global stadium tour, and they’ve been heard soundchecking “Perhaps” before a couple of shows. It’s a bluesy rocker with a big riff and lyrics about resentment building up over time.

It’s going to be very, very difficult for new Guns N’ Roses music to meet the expectations surrounding the very idea of new Guns N’ Roses music, especially now that Slash and Duff McKagan are back in the band. But they’re trying! GN’R could continue to play stadiums forever without releasing a note of music, but still they tinker.

Listen to “Perhaps” below.