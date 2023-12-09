DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Stronger Together”

New Music December 9, 2023 6:06 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ shared Destiny, which was named our Album Of The Week and even made it on our list of Best Albums of 2023 (Wednesday placed at #1 with Rat Saw God, and the Asheville band shouted out DJ Sabrina recently on Office Hours Live). The UK electronic act has released a lot since then — including a remix album called Destextrinum — and on Friday she returned with “Stronger Together,” a pulsating, atmospheric anthem that builds for a little over eight minutes, engaging throughout. Hear it below.

