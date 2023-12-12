Kathleen Hanna Announces Book Tour, Bikini Kill Show Benefitting Palestinian Children

Next spring, Kathleen Hanna is releasing her memoir Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk. Today, she’s announced a book tour in support of it, which will kick off in Brooklyn the same day that it’s out (May 14) and run through a few different cities for the rest of the month. Her appearance in Seattle on May 22 will be livestreamed for those unable to attend the tour itself. A portion of the ticket sales for each show will go toward the charity Peace Sisters.

Hanna also recently announced a Bikini Kill benefit show in Olympia, which will take place on January 27 at The Capitol Theatre. Proceeds will go to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and organizer Selma Al-Aswad will speak at the concert. Tickets are on sale this Thursday, December 14 — more details here.

Here’s the list of Hanna’s book tour dates:

05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (Greenlight Bookstore)

05/15 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre (Loyalty Bookstore)

05/16 Cincinnati, OH @ Mason High School (Joseph-Beth Bookselers)

05/18 Chicago, IL @ Hermann Hall (Women & Children First)

05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church (Book Soup)

05/21 San Francisco, CA @ The Sydney Goldstein Theater (City Arts & Lectures)

05/22 Seattle, WA @ Town Hall Seattle (Seattle Arts & Lectures)

05/23 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (Powell’s Books)

05/28 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre (Brookline Booksmith)

05/29 Philadelphia, PA @ WHYY Studio (Uncle Bobbie’s)

Tickets for the tour are available here.