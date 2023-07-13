Kathleen Hanna Announces Memoir Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk

Exciting news for anyone who loves (what is sure to be) a great musician memoir: Kathleen Hanna — new TikToker and Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, and the Julie Ruin singer — is set to release a book titled Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk next May.

According to a press release, the memoir “traces Hanna’s life from her tumultuous childhood home to her formative college years in Olympia, Washington, and on to her first years on tour, fighting hard for gigs and for her band. Hanna makes clear that surviving as a singer who was a lightning rod for controversy took limitless amounts of determination as she and her bandmates faced male violence and antagonism at every turn. In an uncut voice all her own, Hanna reveals the hardest times along with the most joyful — and how it continues to fuel her revolutionary art and music.”

The book will also dig into the relationships with various bandmates such as Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Johanna Fateman, the time she spent with Kurt Cobain and Ian MacKaye, her marriage to Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, battling Lyme disease, and how the Riot Grrrl movement has evolved over the years.

Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk is due out 5/14 via Ecco/HarperCollins. Pre-order it here.