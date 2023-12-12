Right now, the forever-intertwined ’70s and ’80s hitmakers Daryl Hall and John Oates are in the midst of a nasty legal battle, and we probably won’t get to see them sing their songs together anytime soon. Fortunately, though, Yo La Tengo and Ben Gibbard are here to fill the void.

Right now, Yo La Tengo are in the midst of their annual run of Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. As usual, those shows have been full of surprise guests and covers. On Sunday night, YLT shared the stage with fellow Hoboken indie OGs the Feelies, and they’ve also played alongside Lambchop and Sun Ra Arkestra, among others. Last night, the show ended with Death Cab For Cutie leader Ben Gibbard, an old friend of the band, joining them for some covers.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, last night’s Yo La Tengo show included appearances from dreamy ex-Galaxie 500 duo Damon & Naomi, as well as Heron Oblivion bandmates Meg Baird and Charlie Saufley. During the encores, Ben Gibbard came out onstage for versions of the Cramps’ “Drug Train” and Death Cab For Cutie’s “The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive.” In between, Gibbard and YLT took a jaunty run through Daryl Hall and John Oates’ 1980 hit “You Make My Dreams Come True.” Watch a few fan videos below.

Did not have Ben Gibbard joining Yo La Tengo to sing Hall & Oates on my bingo card, yet here we are pic.twitter.com/6ijbjYDVtz — Kyle Carney (@K_RossCarney) December 12, 2023

Ben Gibbard covering Hall & Oates at the Yo La Tengo Hanukkah show pic.twitter.com/6eAcg60r4O — Justin Barney (@JBarney) December 12, 2023

Here’s an Instagram with a bunch of videos from the show, including tiles of Yo La Tengo and Ben Gibbard’s Cramps and Death Cab For Cutie covers.

And here’s Yo La Tengo doing Dusty Springfield’s “Goin’ Back” with Meg Baird, Charlie Saufley, and Damon & Naomi.