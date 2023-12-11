Every year, New Jersey indie greats Yo La Tengo play a run of eight shows on every night of Hanukkah. For those gigs, they bring in special guests and play unexpected covers, and it looks like it’s always a great time. The shows used to happen at the Hoboken venue Maxwell’s, and when that place shut down, they moved to New York’s Bowery Ballroom. This year’s run of Hanukkah shows is in full swing, and Yo La Tengo have already played with Lambchop, Sun Ra Arkestra, the Dictators’ Andy Shernoff, and the Frogs’ Jimmy Flemion, among others. Last night, they shared the stage with fellow Hoboken indie legends the Feelies.

The Feelies played a brief opening set last night, and they covered the Velvet Underground’s “Sunday Morning,” Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” and the Beatles’ “Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey.” During Yo La Tengo’s set, different Feelies members kept helping out. Eventually, the full Feelies lineup joined YLT, and they played more Velvets and Dylan covers.

As the last song of the main set, YLT and the Feelies did the Velvets’ noise-rock epic “Sister Ray,” with three drummers onstage. During the encores, Yo La Tengo and the Feelies covered “The Empty Pool,” a song from the Feelies side project Yung Wu, and Bob Dylan’s “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.” Frontman Glenn Mercer stuck around to help Yo La Tengo cover the Jefferson Airplane’s “Good Shepherd” and the Psychedelic Furs’ “Pretty In Pink.” According to Setlist.fm, Yo La Tengo ended their first-ever Maxwell’s set with a “Pretty In Pink” cover, and Glenn Mercer helped out then, too. Check out some fan-made videos below.

Yo La Tengo’s very good newish album This Stupid World is out now on Matador. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Ira Kaplan here.