In 2021, Reneé Rapp was known for her roles in HBO’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls and the Mean Girls musical in which she played Regina George. She launched her music career last year with the EP Everything To Everyone, and this past summer she released her debut full-length Snow Angel, which has made her fairly ubiquitous online. Today, Rapp teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for “Not My Fault,” a song from the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical adaptation of the 2004 movie Mean Girls. It’s out Jan. 12 from Paramount Pictures and Rapp will reprise her role as Regina George in it. Hear “Not My Fault” below.