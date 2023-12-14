The Curse Releases Dougie’s Ringtone By Popular Demand

News December 14, 2023 5:04 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s new Showtime series The Curse already had a good music situation going on with Oneohtrix Point Never and John Medeski working on the score. However, fans were also intrigued by Safdie’s character Dougie’s ringtone, a playful synth melody. Today, it was released.

“Many of our followers have asked ‘hey where can I find Dougie’s ringtone?’ Well, the answer is here,” composer Arjan Miranda’s Circular Ruin Studios wrote on Instagram. “We are pleased to present a collab with TV Producer Dougie, who you may know from The Curse, Flipanthrapy and Love in The Third Degree.”

Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

