Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s new Showtime series The Curse already had a good music situation going on with Oneohtrix Point Never and John Medeski working on the score. However, fans were also intrigued by Safdie’s character Dougie’s ringtone, a playful synth melody. Today, it was released.

“Many of our followers have asked ‘hey where can I find Dougie’s ringtone?’ Well, the answer is here,” composer Arjan Miranda’s Circular Ruin Studios wrote on Instagram. “We are pleased to present a collab with TV Producer Dougie, who you may know from The Curse, Flipanthrapy and Love in The Third Degree.”

Hear it below.

<a href="https://dougietones.bandcamp.com/album/dougie-tones-vol-1">Dougie Tones Vol 1 by Dougie Tones</a>