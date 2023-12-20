For nearly three decades, Darlene Love sang her holiday hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” for David Letterman ever year while he hosted The Late Show and Late Night. But her last performance for Letterman was in 2014, the year before he stopped hosting the Late Show. At the time, Love promised that she wouldn’t perform the song with any other talk show hosts. She sort of kept that promise, at least in the late-night realm — instead, for the past nine years she’s sang “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on The View during daytime hours.

But this year, Love sang “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” for Letterman once more, this time on his YouTube channel. She also reunited with former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer. Love sat down for an interview with Letterman, and they talked about their long history together — and her more recent appearance with Cher at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony.

Watch below.