Watch Cher & Darlene Love Sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Together 60 Years After Original Release

Cher sang backing vocals on the original 1963 version of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” and Cher recruited Love to record a new version of it for her first-ever holiday album Christmas, which came out last month. Last night, Cher brought out Love to perform the song with her, 60 years after its initial release, during the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony. The pair performed on top of Radio City Music Hall.

As Billboard notes, Cher thanked Love in the liner notes on Christmas, writing: “Singing with you – ‘one of the greatest singers ever’ – is a special kind of miracle. Just think, I was 17 when I sang background on this song. … I’m still so in awe of you! Now we’ve come full circle.”

Also during the tree lighting ceremony, Cher performed her new holiday single “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” which she also did at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The song recently hit #1 on the Dance/Electronic Song Sales chart, which means Cher joins the Rolling Stones as the only artists to have at least one #1 song on any Billboard chart in every decade from the ’60s to the ’20s.

Watch some video of Cher and Love’s performance below.

Darlene Love & Cher together for the first time in 60 years #Rockefeller pic.twitter.com/OsfT1Y3MpM — Susanna (@KolnerCVS) November 30, 2023

