This Year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree Came From Gym Class Heroes’ Drummer

Diane Bondareff / AP

News November 28, 2023 8:56 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Gym Class Heroes reunited this fall after a five-year hiatus. And this week the rock/hip-hop group’s drummer Matt McGinley is making headlines for a wholesome reason. He and his wife Jackie, a professor at Binghamton University, donated a tree from their Vestal, NY property that will stand in Rockefeller Center in New York City for Christmas this year.

The Norway spruce measures 80 feet high and is 43 feet in diameter, according to Finger Lake Times, and Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze, who is “always scouting,” apparently made note of it a year in advance. A few weeks ago McGinley shared a video of a crew cutting it down; they will return in the spring to grind the stump.

The 91st annual tree lighting will be taking place this Wednesday, and Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the celebration. Cher, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer, Darlene Love, and more will attend as well, along with the McGinleys.

