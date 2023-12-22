Watch The Regrettes Cover Talking Heads And Wham! At LA Farewell Show

Last month, The Regrettes announced their breakup, making it onto our In Memoriam tribute. They played three farewell shows in their hometown of Los Angeles at the Fonda on Dec. 19, 20, and 21.

At all three gigs, they covered Wham!’s “Last Christmas” for the first time in five years. The first night also included their cover of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” for the first time in seven years. Watch footage from the shows below, as well as the setlist from Thursday night.