The Regrettes Are Breaking Up

News November 14, 2023 8:49 PM By Chris DeVille

The Regrettes are hanging it up. The LA garage rock band announced today that they’re amicably splitting up after playing one final hometown show at the Fonda on Dec. 21. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Here’s their breakup announcement:

if you’re reading this or you’ve been to a show or bought a record, you’ve given us all some of the best years of our lives. after all these amazing years together, we are parting ways to focus on other projects. there is absolutely nothing but love in our hearts for each other and you all & we’re eternally grateful.

we will have one final show and would love to have you there to dance and celebrate the end of an incredible run. we love you and we’ll see you all around (on december 21st at the fonda in la!!) ❤️ the regrettes

p.s. general on sale begins friday (november 17th) at 10am pt

The Regrettes released three albums since forming in 2015, and their single “I Dare You” is one of the better best post-Strokes guitar-pop songs I’ve heard. Their final release was a cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” this year.

