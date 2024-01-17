Gulfer – “Too Slow”

New Music January 17, 2024 9:37 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In November, emo revival beloveds Gulfer shared the song “Clean.” Today, the Montréal crew is announcing a new album called Third Wind and releasing the single “Too Slow,” which watches them head in a more experimental direction.

“Too Slow” has their signature pop punk flair, but it also features an unexpected foray into drum and bass. This is thanks to guitarist and vocalist Joseph Therriault taking the songwriting reins. Hear the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Clean”
02 “Heartshape”
03 “Cherry Seed”
04 “Drainer”
05 “Too Slow”
06 “No Brainer”
07 “Motive”
08 “Prove”
09 “Vacant Spirit”
10 “Talk All Night”

Third Wind is out 2/28 on Topshelf Records.

