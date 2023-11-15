Gulfer – “Clean”

Gulfer – “Clean”

Montréal emo quartet Gulfer shared the songs “Greetings” and “Barely” last year. Today, they’re back with their first new material of 2023 — a fun, fictional track called “Clean” with a video directed and edited by Jordano Aguzzi and Vincent Ford.

Centered on a story about an employee on the run after killing their boss, “Clean” is an invigorating renegade adventure. “The choice for us to set the video by the pool was a way for us to twist some of the song’s darker lyrics (There were two ports in the storm/ Fish him out in his uniform) into something bright and upbeat,” guitarist and vocalist Joe Therriault said in a statement. “That tension between the lyrics and the instrumentation is part of the song itself.”

Watch the video for “Clean” below.

Danielle Chelosky

