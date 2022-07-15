Gulfer – “Greetings” & “Barely”

Since releasing their self-titled third album back in 2020, the melodic Montréal emo band has put out a handful of tracks, including “End Of The World,” “Neighbors,” and “Look.” Today, they’re back with a pair of new songs, “Greetings” and “Barely,” both of which are warm and assured and take slightly different paths to rousing, crashing hooks. Check them both out below.

TOUR DATES:
07/21 Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD*
07/22 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*
07/23 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*
07/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
07/26 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
07/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave*
07/29 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*
07/30 St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall*
07/31 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
08/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer
08/02 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/03 Pittsburgh, PH @ Mr. Roboto Project
08/04 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
*w/ Pinegrove

“Greetings” & “Barely” are out now via Topshelf.

