Gulfer – “Greetings” & “Barely”

Since releasing their self-titled third album back in 2020, the melodic Montréal emo band has put out a handful of tracks, including “End Of The World,” “Neighbors,” and “Look.” Today, they’re back with a pair of new songs, “Greetings” and “Barely,” both of which are warm and assured and take slightly different paths to rousing, crashing hooks. Check them both out below.

<a href="https://gulfer.bandcamp.com/album/greetings-barely">Greetings / Barely by Gulfer</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/21 Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD*

07/22 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*

07/23 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

07/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

07/26 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

07/28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave*

07/29 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall*

07/30 St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall*

07/31 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

08/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

08/02 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/03 Pittsburgh, PH @ Mr. Roboto Project

08/04 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

*w/ Pinegrove

“Greetings” & “Barely” are out now via Topshelf.