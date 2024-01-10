Rosali Middleman marked the beginning of her partnership with Merge Records by releasing a cover of George Harrison’s “Stuck Inside A Cloud” last summer. Today she’s announcing her first album for the label, created during a move from Philadelphia to Merge’s North Carolina stomping grounds. Bite Down finds Rosali backed by David Nance & Mowed Sound, who have their own new LP on the way, plus Destroyer collaborator Ted Bois on keys. The album’s official bio also includes a lengthy endorsement from Dan Bejar himself.

Our first taste of Bite Down is “Rewind,” a rocking, swaying country-rock slow dance that gives Rosali’s powerful voice ample opportunity to shine. On the chorus, she delivers the simple phrase “I love you/ And I know you love me too” like the grand, profound sentiment it is. She offered this statement:

I want what I do with my time to matter and to reject regret for even the difficult moments are worthy in how they reveal wisdom and initiate growth. I would do it all over again (i.e. rewind) knowing the challenges in life are not meant to be disdained, as much as the joys and pleasures are not meant to be the goal. Being present allows us to become more whole and rounded as people, with love being the way to move through. Not just the romantic kind but all the forms of love, desire and excitement that push us through to the next day.

Watch Rosali’s self-directed “Rewind” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On Tonight”

02 “Rewind”

03 “Hills On Fire”

04 “My Kind”

05 “Bite Down”

06 “Hopeless”

07 “Slow Pain”

08 “Is It Too Late”

09 “Change Is In The Form”

10 “May It Be On Offer”

Bite Down is out 3/22 on Merge.