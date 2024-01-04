Last month, Omaha musician David Nance shared a Cure covers album. Today, he’s announcing his new project David Nance & Mowed Sound, which will release a debut album in February. The lead single “Mock The Hours” is out now.

“‘Mock The Hours’ is a rock song containing classic pop structure,” Nance said in a statement, “a big drum and piano drone rhythm, passionate love-and-carnage lyrical nonsense and the biggest chorus on the album.”

David Nance & Mowed Sound consists of Nance on vocals and guitar, Kevin Donahue on drums, James Schroeder on guitar, Derrick Higgins and Sam Lipsett on bass. The LP has guest appearances from Megan Siebe, Skye Junginger, and Pearl LoveJoy Boyd.

“The whole album is a big magic trick,” Nance added. “Most of these songs were written as country songs and then were perverted into different forms… but it sure as shit isn’t a country record.”

Hear “Mock The Hours” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mock The Hours”

02 “Side Eyed Sam”

03 “No Taste Tart Enough”

04 “Tumbleweed”

05 “Cut It Off”

06 “Molly’s Loop”

07 “Credit Line”

08 “Tergiversation”

09 “Cure Vs. Disease”

10 “In Orlando”

David Nance & Mowed Sound is out 2/9 on Third Man Records.