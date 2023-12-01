Stream David Nance’s Surprise Cure Covers Album Shameless Kiss

New Music December 1, 2023 3:28 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream David Nance’s Surprise Cure Covers Album Shameless Kiss

New Music December 1, 2023 3:28 PM By Chris DeVille

Every once in a while, Omaha underground mainstay David Nance will emerge with a new full-length tribute to one of his favorite artists. The latest to get the covers treatment is the Cure. Robert Smith’s catalog is translated into gritty Great Plains home recordings on Nance’s new Shameless Kiss LP. As usual, the song titles are all changed, and there’s no mention of the Cure on Bandcamp beyond a doctored photo of Smith featured on the cover art. Some of the readings are fairly straightforward, like the “Lovesong” cover “You Make Me Feel Like I Am Free Again.” Others transform the material, like “Dinner,” a banjo-infused spin on “Lullaby.” Fans of either artist will find something to geek out about here. Listen below.

Related

The Alternative Number Ones: The Cure’s “Fascination Street”
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weird Al Disses Spotify In His Spotify Wrapped Artist Message

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear In This Is Spinal Tap Sequel

5 days ago 0

André 3000 Surpasses Tool For Longest Hot 100 Hit Of All Time

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest