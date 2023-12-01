Every once in a while, Omaha underground mainstay David Nance will emerge with a new full-length tribute to one of his favorite artists. The latest to get the covers treatment is the Cure. Robert Smith’s catalog is translated into gritty Great Plains home recordings on Nance’s new Shameless Kiss LP. As usual, the song titles are all changed, and there’s no mention of the Cure on Bandcamp beyond a doctored photo of Smith featured on the cover art. Some of the readings are fairly straightforward, like the “Lovesong” cover “You Make Me Feel Like I Am Free Again.” Others transform the material, like “Dinner,” a banjo-infused spin on “Lullaby.” Fans of either artist will find something to geek out about here. Listen below.

<a href="https://davidnance.bandcamp.com/album/shameless-kiss">Shameless Kiss by David Nance</a>